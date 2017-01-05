158 escape Philippine jail in rebel-led raid

Prison officials (left) inspecting the fence of the jail.

KIDAPAWAN, PHILIPPINES: More than 150 inmates of a Philippine jail escaped when suspected Muslim rebels stormed the dilapidated facilityyesterday, killing a guard, the authorities said.

A two-hour gun fight broke out when more than 100 armed men attacked the jail in Kidapawan city.

"It is to rescue their comrades under our custody," jail warden Peter John Bonggat told local ABS-CBN television.

He said the attackers were believed to be a breakaway faction of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the nation's largest Muslim rebel organisation.