16 cops nabbed for alleged ties to M'sia syndicate

The Malaysian police have arrested 16 of their own officers from the anti-narcotics department for allegedly protecting the drug syndicates they were meant to be investigating, senior officials said yesterday.

The policemen, who included a deputy superintendent and an inspector, were recently nabbed under a tough security law called Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim told The Straits Times that he expected to see more arrests after the police uncovered the alleged involvement of these officers in drug syndicates, and with links to a group called Gang 36.

"At the moment, the figure is still 16, but I am positive that it will change once another swoop takes place," he said over the phone yesterday. - THE STRAITS TIMES

