16 held over Kardashian robbery

PARIS: French police arrested 16 people in raids early yesterday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in the capital last year, police sources said.

Officers raided regions in Paris and the south of France following the discovery of DNA at the luxury Paris residence where Kardashian was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth around nine million euros (S$13.6 million) in October.

"One of the DNA samples matched an individual known to police for robbery and criminal offences, who is considered a major thug," the source said.

Money and documents were also seized in the raids.

A gang of armed and masked men had burst into the residence, where 36-year-old Kardashian and her entourage were staying during the fashion week.

TIED UP

The star was tied up and locked in the bathroom and the gang fled with jewellery, including a ring worth around 4 million euros and a case of jewellery with a value of 5 million euros.

Kardashian finally broke her silence about the incident over the weekend, saying she feared she was going to be killed by the robbers.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kardashian tells her sisters in a promotional clip for the new season of her hit TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it," she added.

Kardashian lodged a formal complaint in France after she was filmed at the residence following the robbery.

Her lawyers said in October the video was made "without her consent or the police's and while the police were investigating the crime scene".