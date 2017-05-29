$23k raised to buy drinks for emergency workers

MANCHESTER Mr Edmund Hall knows that alcohol "isn't the answer" to trauma, but after the deadly Manchester bombing, he felt the least he could do was buy emergency service workers a drink.

The London consultant and lifeboat volunteer set up a crowdfunding page to raise £1,000 (S$1,765) to foot bar bills, "because people working shifts after a bombing shouldn't buy their own drinks".

"It seems a simple and easy way to say thank you," he wrote on the Just Giving page, putting down £100 himself and encouraging others to give what they could.

Within a few days, the site had raised more than £13,000 (S$23,000) from more than 800 donors.

"I am speechless," wrote Mr Hall after reaching the £10,000 mark.

"Nothing we've done today will fix the damage, or lessen the pain of those directly affected, but emergency service and hospital workers should know that if we were there now, we would buy them a drink."