3 arrested over Jakarta blasts

JAKARTA: The Indonesian authorities have arrested three suspects over a twin suicide bombing at a Jakarta bus terminal that killed three policemen, an official said yesterday.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.

The elite anti-terror squad working with the regular police on Thursday detained two men in Bandung, on Java island, and a third in the nearby area of Cimahi.

Their houses were also searched, said police spokesman Yusri Yunus.

"We arrested three people in connection with the bombing, in three different locations yesterday afternoon," he told AFP.