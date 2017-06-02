$3,230 fine for smoking in Selangor parks
SHAH ALAM: Those caught smoking in parks in Selangor will be hauled up under the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2017 which kicked in yesterday. They will face a maximum fine of RM10,000 (S$3,230) or up to two years' jail.
The ban also includes e-cigarettes.
Selangor Health director, Dr Zailan Adnan, said enforcement, will be carried out in stages.
"To gazette a park as a non-smoking area is a separate process, we need to know how big the park is and where the boundaries are.
Besides parks, other gazetted non-smoking zones are shopping complexes, air-conditioned premises, government premises, hospitals and petrol stations.
The ban is in line with Malaysia's aim to be a smoke-free nation by 2045.
In Perak, those who light up at public and state parks face a RM5,000 fine.
Perak Health Committee chairman, Dr Mah Hang Soon, said the ban on smoking in these newly gazetted areas will be enforced as announced.- THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK