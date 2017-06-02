$3,230 fine for smoking in Selangor parks

SHAH ALAM: Those caught smoking in parks in Selangor will be hauled up under the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2017 which kicked in yesterday. They will face a maximum fine of RM10,000 (S$3,230) or up to two years' jail.

The ban also includes e-cigarettes.

Selangor Health director, Dr Zailan Adnan, said enforcement, will be carried out in stages.

"To gazette a park as a non-smoking area is a separate process, we need to know how big the park is and where the boundaries are.

Besides parks, other gazetted non-smoking zones are shopping complexes, air-conditioned premises, government premises, hospitals and petrol stations.

The ban is in line with Malaysia's aim to be a smoke-free nation by 2045.

In Perak, those who light up at public and state parks face a RM5,000 fine.