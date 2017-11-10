$340b US-China deals may not fix trade balance
BEIJING American and Chinese officials proudly touted US$250 billion (S$340 billion) worth of deals yesterday, signed during US President Donald Trump's trip to Beijing, but analysts said the headline figures will not do much to rectify a lopsided trade balance.
Mr Trump's presidential campaign was built in large measure on lashing out at global trading relationships, particularly that with China, whose annual US$350 billion deficit he said proved the US was being taken for a ride.
NON-BINDING
But the many agreements inked yesterday were little more than non-binding memorandums of understanding, which can take years to materialise or simply fall apart.
"It is old-style politics, where a leader comes in and you scoop a bunch of deals which were already under way, or you put out a big number to show the relationship is strong," said China chairman James McGregor of consultancy APCO Worldwide.
One of the most substantive agreements is a gas deal between Alaska state, Alaska Gasline Development, China Petrochemical, China Investment Corporation and Bank of China. Officials said it will reduce the trade deficit by US$10 billion annually. - AFP