350,000 kids trapped in west Mosul

LONDON Around 350,000 children are trapped in western Mosul, Save the Children warned yesterday, as Iraqi forces launched a fresh offensive on terrorists defending the strategic city.

"Iraqi forces and their allies, including the US and UK, must do everything in their power to protect children and their families from harm," said the London-based charity's Iraq country director, Mr Maurizio Crivallero.

RUNNING OUT

He warned that escape is not an option for most families, who risk summary execution by fighters from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, sniper fire and landmines - but they are also running out of food, water and medicine.