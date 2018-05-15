4 terrorists shot dead in Java planning attacks during fasting month

JAKARTA: The four suspected terrorists shot dead by elite counter-terrorism troops in Cianjur, West Java, had reportedly been training to launch more attacks during Ramadan, police say.

"They were reportedly involved in paramilitary training to prepare for other operations during Ramadan and Idul Fitri in multiple cities, including Jakarta, West Java's Bandung, as well as at Mako Brimob," National Police spokesman Inspector-General Setyo Wasisto said on Sunday, referring to the National Police's Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) in Kelapa Dua, Depok, West Java.

"The suspects were heading for Mako Brimob (for another attack) when the attempted arrests took place," he said.

Insp Gen Setyo added that the suspects were part of the Jamaah Anshar Daulah terrorist group and planned to target police stations and posts in hit-and-run operations.

Police seized evidence including revolvers and explosive-tipped arrows.

Separately, police also arrested two others in Sukabumi and Cikarang.

The incident in Cianjur took place days after a riot broke out at Mako Brimob, which was followed by a 36-hour standoff between detainees and police, resulting in the deaths of five policemen and a detainee.