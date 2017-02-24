$435,000 a day to guard Trump Tower

NEW YORK: It cost New York City about US$24 million (S$34 million) to provide security at Trump Tower, President Donald Trump's skyscraper home in Manhattan, from election day to inauguration day. This comes to about US$308,000 per day, New York's police commissioner said on Wednesday.

This has prompted renewed calls for Congress to reimburse the city for the cost of protecting Trump's private residence on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, where his wife and their son reside.

"We are seeking full federal reimbursement for all costs incurred related to security for President Trump and his family at Trump Tower," Ms Freddi Goldstein, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, wrote in an email to Reuters.

New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said in a statement: "Trump Tower itself now presents a target to those who wish to commit acts of terror against our country, further straining our limited counterterrorism resources."