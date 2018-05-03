44 missing in Sao Paulo building collapse

Forty-four people are still missing after the collapse on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO Forty-four people were listed as still missing after a 24-storey building used by squatters in central Sao Paulo was engulfed in fire and collapsed, the Brazilian city's fire department said.

As flames engulfed the building on Tuesday, one man was seconds from being successfully rescued by firefighters before it crashed down.

"The fire department is continuing to search, currently with 31 vehicles, 78 firefighters," the department tweeted. "44 missing."

There was no indication whether the large number of missing were considered likely to have been killed and buried under the rubble, or whether they simply were not there at the time.

The building, a disused former police headquarters, was occupied by 146 homeless families, officials say, blaming lack of even basic fire prevention measures for the accident.

Officials have not given a specific cause for the blaze.

Sao Paulo is Brazil's financial capital and the most populous city in Latin America, but suffers huge economic inequality. Poor families often squat in disused buildings or set up tents and shacks on vacant land, sometimes next to wealthy areas.

President Michel Temer, who has single-digit approval ratings, got a hostile reception when he visited the scene.