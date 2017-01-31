6 killed, 8 hurt in shooting  at Quebec City mosque

Police officers near a Quebec City mosque after a shooting on Sunday night. Two suspects have been arrested.

QUEBEC CITY: Six people were killed and eight wounded after gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City during Sunday night prayers, in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as a "terrorist attack on Muslims".

Police said two suspects had been arrested, but gave no details about them or what prompted the attack.

Initially, the mosque president said five people were killed and a witness said up to three gunmen had fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre.

Police said only two people were involved in the attack.

"Six people are confirmed dead - they range in age from 35 to about 70," Quebec provincial police spokesman Christine Coulombe said, adding that eight others were wounded and 39 were unharmed.

The mosque's president, Mr Mohamed Yangui, who was not inside when the shooting occurred, said he received frantic calls from people at evening prayers.

"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric," he said.

Mr Trudeau said in a statement: "We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge. Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country."

The shooting came on the weekend that Mr Trudeau said Canada would welcome refugees, after US President Donald Trump suspended the US refugee programme.

A Canadian federal Liberal legislator, Mr Greg Fergus, tweeted: "This is an act of terrorism - the result of years of sermonising Muslims. Words matter and hateful speeches have consequences!"

The premier of Quebec province, Mr Philippe Couillard, said security would be increased at mosques in Quebec City and Montreal.

"We are with you. You are home," Mr Couillard said, directing his comments at the province's Muslim community.

"You are welcome in your home. We are all Quebecers. We must continue together to build an open, welcoming and peaceful society."

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said police were providing additional protection for mosques in the American city following the Quebec shooting.

"All New Yorkers should be vigilant. If you see something, say something," he tweeted.

French President Francois Hollande also condemned the attack yesterday.

INTENTION

"The terrorists wanted to attack the spirit of peace and tolerance of the citizens of Quebec," he said. "France stands shoulder to shoulder with the victims and their families."

Like France, Quebec has struggled at times to reconcile its secular identity with a rising Muslim population, many of them from North Africa. Last June, a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the cultural centre.

"We are not safe here," said Mr Mohammed Oudghiri, who usually attends prayers at the mosque in the middle-class, residential area, but did not on Sunday.

Mr Oudghiri said he had lived in Quebec for 42 years but was now "very worried" and thinking of moving back to Morocco.

"It's a sad day for all Quebecers and Canadians to see a terrorist attack happen in peaceful Quebec City," said Mr Mohamed Yacoub, co-chairman of an Islamic community centre in a Montreal suburb.