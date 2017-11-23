60% of US women have experienced sexual harassment: Poll

NEW YORK About 60 per cent of US women voters say they have experienced sexual harassment and more than two-thirds of them said it happened at work, a nationwide poll revealed on Tuesday.

The findings come as the United States grapples with sexual assault and harassment scandals that have rocked the world of entertainment, business and politics.

Only 20 per cent of men voters said they had experienced sexual harassment, of whom 60 per cent also said it happened at work, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.

About 55 per cent said media coverage of the flood of recent allegations have led to a better understanding of sexual harassment, the poll found, and 62 per cent said people are more likely to be held accountable for sexual harassment following the allegations.

The survey was based on interviews with 1,415 voters between Nov 15 to 20 and carried a margin of error of 3.1 per cent, the Connecticut-based university said.