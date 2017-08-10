61-year-old Thai man jailed 18 years for insulting the monarchy

BANGKOK A Thai man was jailed for 18 years yesterday for posting six video clips deemed insulting to the monarchy, his lawyer said, the latest conviction in junta-ruled Thailand where authorities have cracked down on critics of the monarchy and military.

Use of the country's lese-majeste law has surged under the royalist junta that took power in a 2014 coup d'etat, with more than 100 people charged since the coup, according to legal monitoring group iLaw.

The 61-year-old Tara, whose last name was withheld by his lawyer, was arrested in 2015 for sharing online materials insulting to the monarchy.

He was charged with royal defamation and computer crime.