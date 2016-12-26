7.7 magnitude quake strikes Chile; tsunami warning issued

A damaged road after a quake at Tarahuin, on Chiloe island in southern Chile.

WASHINGTON A strong Christmas day earthquake rattled Chile, registering 7.7 on the Moment Magnitude Scale, according to US seismologists, who warned that tsunamis are possible in some areas.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck near the southern coast of the quake-prone South American nation in the afternoon (local time).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 40km south-west of Puerto Quellon, a port city.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, said in a bulletin that "hazardous tsunamic waves are forecast for some coasts".