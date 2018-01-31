8-month-old baby raped, allegedly by cousin, 28, in India

NEW DELHI An eight-month-old baby girl has been raped allegedly by her cousin in Shakurbasti, north-west Delhi, according to media reports.

The baby is reportedly in a critical condition at a local hospital where she was brought in on Sunday, BBC reported.

Police told the media that they had arrested the 28-year-old suspect, described as a daily wage worker.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, who visited the infant in hospital on Monday night, described her injuries as "horrific".

According to the Times of India, police said the baby had suffered severe injuries to her vital organs and was on ventilator support at Kalawati Saran Hospital.

She was in a critical condition and had undergone several operations.

The infant's parents had left her to the care of the mother of the suspect as they had to go to work, the Times of India reported.

The baby and her parents live on the second storey of the house while the other family lives on the floor below. Police said the suspect took the child to a room on the top floor of the house on the pretext of playing with her and sexually assaulted her. He gagged the child's mouth so that her cries were inaudible.