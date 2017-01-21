Abe wants to strengthen ties with US

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking in parliament hours before Mr Donald Trump takes office, said yesterday he wanted to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance.

Mr Trump sparked worries in Tokyo and the rest of the Asia-Pacific with campaign comments which included a pledge to make allies pay more for the security provided by US forces and opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

"Mr Abe said: "I am aiming to visit the United States as soon as possible to further fortify the bond of alliance together with new President Trump."