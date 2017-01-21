Abe wants to strengthen ties with US
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking in parliament hours before Mr Donald Trump takes office, said yesterday he wanted to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance.
Mr Trump sparked worries in Tokyo and the rest of the Asia-Pacific with campaign comments which included a pledge to make allies pay more for the security provided by US forces and opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.
"Mr Abe said: "I am aiming to visit the United States as soon as possible to further fortify the bond of alliance together with new President Trump."
He met with Mr Trump in New York after the election in November and called him a "trustworthy leader". - REUTERS