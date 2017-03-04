About China's annual sessions

The annual sessions of China's Parliament and its advisory body are closely followed by global markets and political watchers for direction on the world's No. 2 economy.

WHAT ARE THEY?

They are the annual meetings of the National People's Congress (NPC), or China's largely rubber-stamp national Parliament, and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body. The CPPCC opened yesterday and the NPC opens tomorrow, both at the Great Hall of the People and will last about 10 days each.

The CPPCC is neither a body of state power nor a policymaking organ. Its members come from all walks of life and ethnic groups in China.

WHY ARE THEY IMPORTANT?

Nearly 3,000 lawmakers and 2,000 members of the CPPCC are in Beijing with top national and provincial leaders. The NPC reviews the annual work report of the government, its plans and budgets for the year ahead. The CPPCC discusses political, social and economic issues, and makes proposals. Both are taking place ahead of a crucial leadership reshuffling that will happen at the end of the year.

WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA?