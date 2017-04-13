Abu Sayyaf leader killed, says Philippines

MANILA A leader of a militant group who was directly involved in the kidnap and execution of Canadian and German nationals was among those killed by Philippine troops in a clash on Bohol, the military said yesterday.

Troops killed at least six members of the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf during the firefight on the popular tourist island on Tuesday, but suffered four casualties.

The military has recovered the body of Muamar Askali, also known as Abu Rami, a former spokesman for Abu Sayyaf, a group well known for extortion, piracy and kidnappings for ransom.

Armed Forces Chief-of-Staff General Eduardo Ano described Abu Rami as "a very notorious Abu Sayyaf leader" responsible for several atrocities.