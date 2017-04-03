Academic back in Australia after being detained in China
BEIJING: After he was blocked from leaving China for more than a week and interrogated, Australia-based academic Feng Chongyi arrived home in Sydney yesterday.
He has vowed to return to China later this year to complete his research.
Mr Feng, an Australian permanent resident who retains his Chinese passport, was conducting interviews for a project on Chinese human rights lawyers and their political aspirations.
"If they wanted to scare me they failed miserably," Mr Feng, a well-known China Studies expert at the University of Technology Sydney, told Reuters via telephone. "I did not do anything illegal." - REUTERS