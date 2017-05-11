Accountants, bankers, healthcare workers well paid this year

Accountants, bankers and healthcare workers are tipped to be among the highest paid this year, according to a new report.

Accountants, bankers and healthcare workers are tipped to be among the highest paid this year, according to a new report.

Industries such as tourism and engineering are also expected to have strong growth, just as the traditionally strong information technology and legal areas will be among the big earners.

The report by manpower firm Kelly Services found that the monthly median household income rose 2.6 per cent to $8,846 last year as compared with 2015.

The establishment of the Asean Economic Community was cited as a key reason for the spike in demand for skilled finance professionals and accountants who are able to work across borders.

A financial analyst with four to eight years of experience in the accountancy sector is projected to earn between $5,500 and $8,000 a month this year.

The increase in demand for banking and finance professionals with compliance and risk backgrounds will help prospects in these fields command a bigger pay packet.

A risk manager with four to seven years of experience can expect a salary between $5,000 and $10,000 a month this year, the report noted.

With the implementation of the Healthcare Manpower Plan 2020, 30,000 healthcare workers will be needed to support the expansion of medical facilities by 2020.

Furthermore, as Singapore serves as a home base to over 30 leading biomedical sciences companies, medical technology presents yet another key area of growth.

The information technology sector is also expected to expand. Official projections forecast that, by this year, the infocomm technology industry will require 15,000 more workers, particularly in cyber security, data analytics, and development and network infrastructure.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY