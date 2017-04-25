Afghan defence officials quit over Taliban attack

KABUL The Afghan defence minister and his army chief resigned yesterday, days after what is believed to be one of the deadliest-ever Taliban attacks on a military base triggered calls for officials to step down.

"President Ashraf Ghani has accepted the resignation of the defence minister and army chief of staff," a one-line statement from the presidential palace said.

Angry Afghans called for the resignations of Defence Minister Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief Qadam Shah Shaheem, among other officials, after the assault outside the city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Friday.

Ten gunmen dressed in soldiers' uniforms and armed with suicide vests entered the base in army trucks and opened fire at unarmed troops at close range in the mosque and dining hall.

The exact toll from the assault remains unclear. Afghan officials have so far ignored calls to break down the toll it has given of more than 100 soldiers killed or wounded and they have been known to minimise casualties in such attacks in the past. The US has said that at least 50 soldiers were killed, and some local officials have put the number of dead alone as high as 130.

The raid underscores the Taliban's growing strength more than 15 years since they were ousted from power, and as they gear up for the spring fighting season.

Many Afghans slammed the government for its inability to counter the attack, the latest in a series of brazen Taliban assaults, including one on the country's largest military hospital in Kabul in March that left dozens dead. Twelve army officers, including two generals, were sacked over that attack.