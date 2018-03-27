Afghan mother of three writes exam with baby on her lap

A picture of Afghan farmer Jahantab Ahmadi sitting on the ground, her baby in her lap, focusing on her university entrance exam,has gone viral. The photo, taken by a professor at Nasir Khusraw private university in central Afghanistan, has struck a chord in a country where most women are illiterate and treated as second-class. It also sparked an outpouring of admiration and offers of financial help for the 25-year-old mother of three.