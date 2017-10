AirAsia top gun Tony Fernandes, 53, married his Korean girlfriend, known only as Chloe, in Cote d'Azur in south-eastern France in the presence of family and close friends, reported the New Straits Times.

The couple are said to have been dating for more than two years before tying the knot on Saturday. Not much is known about Chloe, who is in her 30s, according to The Star newspaper.