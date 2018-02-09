AirAsia introduces facial recognition system for boarding

KULAI: AirAsia has introduced a facial recognition system that enables passengers to board their flight without having to present any travel documents at Senai International Airport in Johor Baru yesterday.

Fast Airport Clearance Experience System (Faces) makes AirAsia the first airline in Asia to do this, reported the New Straits Times.

It has a 98 per cent identification success rate and reportedly reduces the boarding process to between 9 and 11 minutes, from 11 to 13 minutes, on average.

Guests can enrol at kiosks located at the check-in area in Senai International Airport. Available for guests aged 18 and above and with a height of 145cm to 190cm, the enrolment is a one-time process until the identity document expires.

Registered travellers are identified as they approach the auto boarding gate and allowed to board their flight directly.

Faces does not include immigration and border processing, as the first phase is focused on the use of facial recognition at the airport security checkpoint and boarding.