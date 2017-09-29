Airlines delayed by as airports around the world suffer computer problems

MADRID Major airlines around the world were briefly hit by computer problems yesterday morning.

That caused some minor delays at some major airports, including Changi, due to a problem with a system from Spanish travel tech company Amadeus.

Amadeus, which operates global travel booking systems and offers check-in services for airlines, said it suffered a network problem yesterday which caused a disruption to some of its systems. It managed to fix the problem.

"Amadeus can confirm that our systems are recovered and are now functioning normally," a spokesman said.

Airports said the disruption was limited, Reuters reported.

Checking in at Changi Airport took longer for some passengers as a technical issue affected check-in systems of some airlines, the airport said in a statement on social media last night.

AFFECTED

The Straits Times reported that the airlines affected by the issue are believed to include Singapore Airlines and Qantas, and the problem had been rectified within a few hours.

Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport said on Twitter that Germany's largest carrier, Lufthansa, and partner airlines had been hit by a problem for around 30 minutes in the morning.

It said this prevented bags being checked in, but the issue had been resolved.

London's Gatwick Airport also said its airlines had some "brief issues" but were now operating as normal.

A spokesman for Groupe ADP, which operates and manages more than a dozen airports in the greater Paris region, confirmed that airlines using the Amadeus system had been affected at the French capital's Charles de Gaulle Airport.