All police stations to have CCTVs: Malaysia's Deputy Home Minister
JOHOR BARU Malaysia's Home Ministry plans to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) at all police stations nationwide to boost security.
Deputy Home Minister Nur Jazlan Mohamed said many of the stations have CCTVs, but the temporary ones, especially in shophouses, were not equipped with the device.
"We do not want a repeat of the case in Subang Jaya when a policeman was shot dead at the station," he said during a visit to several police stations in Johor Baru yesterday.
On Aug 31, Lance Corporal Valentino Mesa was shot dead at a police station in Subang Jaya. The 29-year-old was found dead at the police station at 3.25am with slash wounds and a gunshot wound to his head. The shot is believed to have been fired from close range and the policeman's pistol was missing from the scene. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK