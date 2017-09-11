All police stations to have CCTVs: Malaysia's Deputy Home Minister

JOHOR BARU Malaysia's Home Ministry plans to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) at all police stations nationwide to boost security.

Deputy Home Minister Nur Jazlan Mohamed said many of the stations have CCTVs, but the temporary ones, especially in shophouses, were not equipped with the device.

"We do not want a repeat of the case in Subang Jaya when a policeman was shot dead at the station," he said during a visit to several police stations in Johor Baru yesterday.