Amazon launches programme to deliver packages to parked cars

SEATTLE Not content to stop at slipping packages into customers' homes, Amazon on Tuesday started a new programme to deliver packages to its members' parked cars.

The world's largest online retailer is rolling out the programme in 37 US cities for customers with newer compatible vehicles and plans to expand the service.

To have packages delivered to their car, customers just need to download an app from Amazon and link it to the vehicle's so-called connected car service, such as General Motors' OnStar system or Volvo Car Group's On Call service.

The in-car delivery effort is part of Amazon's drive to leave packages where they cannot be easily stolen.

The service builds on an effort Amazon launched last autumn called Amazon Key.

That system uses a US$220 (S$290) combination of an Internet-connected door lock and camera to allow Amazon delivery drivers to place packages inside the homes of members of Amazon Prime.

It will be offered in San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Nashville and other areas.

The new in-car service may have broader reach because it works with many compatible cars from Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Volvo, with plans to deliver to more makes and models in the future.

The Amazon delivery service taps into the car's built-in unlock feature without giving the delivery person a pass code or other permanent access to the car.

ENCRYPTED

"Everything is securely encrypted between the two services," said Mr Rohit Shrivastava, Amazon Key's general manager.

He also said Amazon cannot see or track the customer's car; instead, the customer gives Amazon an address where the car will be parked and publicly accessible, along with the make, model, colour and licence plate number to help the delivery person find the right car.