American held for planning to re-enact Fifty Shades Of Grey with minors

MANILA: An alleged American paedophile was reportedly planning to re-enact the erotic movie Fifty Shades Of Grey with Filipino minors, police said.

At a news briefing on Thursday, Superintendent Maria Shiela Portento showed reporters sex toys and other sexual paraphernalia seized from the suspect, Robin Hoyt Alderman, 58.

"These are the things he planned to use in re-enacting the movie," said Supt Portento, who is from the PNP Women and Children Protection Centre.

The movie is based on a best-selling novel about a rich young businessman and a woman in her senior year in college.

Last week the police, in coordination with the US Department of Homeland Security, arrested Alderman upon his arrival at Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Alderman, who had just returned from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, was suspected of online sexual exploitation.