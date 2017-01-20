Andy Lau flown to HK hospital

Andy Lau was wheeled into Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital on a stretcher yesterday morning, after he was injured in Thailand.

The Heavenly King, 55, who had suffered a pelvic injury after being thrown off a horse while shooting a tea commercial on Tuesday, was flown back on a medical plane that landed at midnight on Thursday, said Ming Pao Daily News.

Apple Daily, quoting a producer in Thailand, said the horse threw Lau off and stepped on his waist.

In a statement to fans on his official website, Lau said: "All is well with me.

Please don't worry. Thanks for the wishes." - The Straits Times

Rain and Kim Tae Hee tie knot in church

K-pop idol Rain, 34, and actress Kim Tae Hee, 37, held a private wedding ceremony yesterday at the Gahoe-dong Cathedral in Seoul.

Their wedding mass lasted about 90 minutes. He wore a black suit and she a white dress that ended above the knee.

Family members and a few close friends, including Park Jin Young, head of JYP Entertainment and Rain's former boss, attended the mass.

Also present were actor Ahn Sung Ki, who is Rain's godfather; rapper Psy and Kim's university classmate Lee Honey.

The pair announced their engagement on Tuesday. Preparations for the wedding were carried out in secret, with guests told of the place and time only yesterday.

Rain and Kim started dating in 2012. They had reportedly been preparing to say "I do" since their families met last November.

They have no immediate plans for a honeymoon or parenthood, according to Kim's agency. - KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Robbie unrecognisable in new role

PHOTO: REUTERS

Margot Robbie has traded in her skimpy Harley Quinn shorts for mum jeans for a new role.

The 26-year-old is almost unrecognisable on the set of biopic, I, Tonya, in a fat suit, facial prosthetics and a blonde wig.

She plays Tonya Harding, a famous figure skater whose ex-husband hired a hitman in 1994 to attack her rival, Nancy Kerrigan, but failed and jeopardised her career in return.

Chambers gives birth to boy

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/THISISECHAMBERS

US actor Armie Hammer, 30, and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, welcomed their new son on Tuesday.

Chambers shared a photo of her family on Instagram with her two-year-old daughter and newborn lying on top of her.

The caption said: "Beyond grateful for the prayers and for this ultimate blessing. We couldn't be more in love."

The days leading up to the birth were not smooth as Hammer tore a pectoral muscle and Chambers was also way past her due date.

Before he went into surgery, she posted a photo on her Instagram of Hammer kissing her belly and wrote: "Dear baby, Please don't come in the next 5 hours. Thank you, Mom and Dad".

Grammys to feature Legend, Metallica

Chart-topping singer John Legend and metal legends Metallica will be among the performers at this year's Grammy Awards.

The music industry's signature gala takes place in Los Angeles on Feb 12, with Beyonce leading nominations.

Legend is a favourite of the Grammys. The 38-year-old has won 10 awards and has performed each year since 2014.

Metallica in November released its first album in eight years which, like Legend's latest, came out too late for Grammy eligibility.

The Recording Academy, which plans to announce further performers later, will also give the ceremony a country music flavour with two of the genre's top stars - Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

The host of this year's ceremony will be British comedian James Corden.

He replaces rapper LL Cool J who led the show for five straight years. - AFP

Depp wins People’s Choice Award

PHOTO: AFP

Being called a wife-beater hasn't tarnished Johnny Depp's image.

He received the Favourite Movie Icon award at the 2017 People's Choice Awardson Wednesday, days after finalising his divorce with Amber Heard.

Depp, 53, thanked fans in an emotional speech.

"I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad have stood by me and trusted me.

"Thank you... I appreciate it. You have no idea how much I appreciate it."