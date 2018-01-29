Anger grows in Kabul after ambulance bomb carnage

KABUL Anger was growing in Kabul yesterday, a day after a huge bomb hidden in an ambulance killed nearly 100 people, highlighting the ability of insurgents to strike at the heart of Afghanistan.

At least 95 people were killed and 191 wounded in the lunchtime attack, which was claimed by the Taleban, caused panic in the war-torn capital and overwhelmed hospitals.

United States President Donald Trump called for "decisive action" against the Taleban over the assault - the second it has carried out in the city in a week - as other leaders also condemned the attack.

"This murderous attack renews our resolve and that of our Afghan partners," Mr Trump said on Saturday.

"Now, all countries should take decisive action against the Taleban and the terrorist infrastructure that supports them.

"The United States is committed to a secure Afghanistan that is free from terrorists who would target Americans, our allies and anyone who does not share their wicked ideology."

Ordinary Afghans took to social media to express their anguish and sorrow at the rapidly worsening security, as the Taleban and Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group step up attacks on Kabul, turning it into one of the deadliest places in Afghanistan for civilians.