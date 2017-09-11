Angry protests after boy is murdered in school

NEW DELHI Hundreds of protesters clashed with police and burnt down a liquor store in an Indian city yesterday over demands to shut a school where a seven-year-old was killed for resisting a staff member's sexual attack.

Authorities said several people were injured.

Demonstrators attacked the store near the school in Gurgaon, a city near New Delhi, after riot police thwarted their attempt to storm the campus.

The boy's body was found in the Ryan International School's lavatory on Friday with his throat slit with a knife.

Police said a school bus attendant, who was arrested hours after the incident, had admitted attacking the child after he resisted a sexual assault.

Angry parents had tried to storm the campus on Saturday, a day after they vandalised part of the school building to press demands for criminal charges against the school management.

"We had to use force to disperse the protesters after our warning had no effect," Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar told AFP.

Residents told television channels the shop was targeted because several staff members had previously been seen consuming alcohol during school hours.

Parents have demanded that the school's operating licence be cancelled. Authorities have ordered it closed until further notice to avoid violence.