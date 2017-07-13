Another of Thaksin's sisters set to lead Pheu Thai Party

BANGKOK: Another member of the Shinawatra family has been tipped to become the new leader of the Pheu Thai Party and a party candidate as the next prime minister.

Ms Monthathip Kovitcharoenkul, a businesswoman in the telecom industry, is a sister of former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra.

She is the eighth of the 10 Shinawatra siblings, with Thaksin being the second eldest and Yingluck the youngest. Formerly known as Yaowaman Shinawatra, Ms Monthathip is married to an obstetrician, Dr Somchai Kovitcharoenkul. They have two children.

Yingluck had earlier dismissed speculation that Ms Monthathip, 58, would become the next Pheu Thai leader, saying her elder sister had no interest in politics.

According to the embattled Yingluck, who is facing up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of negligence over her role in a state rice subsidy scheme, veteran politician Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan was more likely to head Pheu Thai.

Yingluck herself denied being the party's prime ministerial candidate ahead of the general election in 2011, before she ended up heading a Pheu Thai-led government after being elected an MP for the first time in her life.

Ms Monthathip, who has degrees in business management and public administration, previously headed M Link Asia Corporation, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand that she co-founded in 1995.