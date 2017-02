US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Arabella Kushner, five, was shown in an Instagram post singing a Chinese New Year song in Mandarin. Her mother, Ms Ivanka Trump, posted the video on Thursday, saying: "Arabella singing a song she learnt for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come... Xin Nian Kuai Le (Happy New Year in Mandarin)!"