Another Trump pick withdraws nomination

WASHINGTON: Mr Philip Bilden has withdrawn his nomination as secretary of the US Navy, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

He is the latest nominee to remove his name from consideration to serve under US President Donald Trump.

"This was a personal decision driven by privacy concerns and significant challenges he faced in separating himself from his business interests," Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement.

Concerns over the ability of Mr Bilden, a prominent businessman and private equity investor, to separate from his vast holdings clouded his nomination, according to reports.