Anti-corruption squad raids Malacca chief minister's office

KUALA LUMPUR: Officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) visited the Malacca chief minister's office on Monday to facilitate investigations into an ongoing corruption case.

The New Straits Times learnt that a flying squad from the MACC arrived at Mr Idris Haron's office at about 2pm and recorded his statement.

The visit to the office was also to recover documents, the report claimed. The squad left the office at about 6pm with several boxes, believed to contain items vital to their investigations.

The NST report said that the ongoing investigations were linked to a Nov 28 arrest of a government officer for alleged corruption.

The NST learnt that while the officer under probe by the graft busters is under the payroll of a government office, he also had links to the chief minister's office.

BANK ACCOUNT

The commission had frozen the officer's bank account, which contained millions of ringgit.

Mr Idris was quoted as saying by official news agency Bernama that he was assisting the MACC in its investigation on several state government officers and not the subject of any probe.

"The MACC officers came over with regard to investigate into several cases that happened about one and a half months ago and, as the chief minister with knowledge and role in many matters, I provided the assistance and information to the MACC needed to complete the probe.

"It was not to investigate me. If that was the case, their approach would have been different," he said.

The raid happened amid MACC's swoop on civil servants, including the remand of a federal ministry secretary-general, liberal news portal Malaysiakini reported.

The MACC seized about RM5 million (S$1.6 million) in cash and gold bars in the secretary-general's case, which also saw two of his sons remanded.