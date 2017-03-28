Anti-graft chief meets Johor sultan over his bribery claims

KUALA LUMPUR Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has granted an audience to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following his allegation that he was offered a RM2 million (S$630,000) bribe as an endorsement for a 'Tan Sri' title.

It was reported that MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad met the Johor Sultan at a luxury condominium in the city centre.

Mr Dzulkifli arrived at the location around 8.30am yesterday and the meeting lasted until 9.40am. He refused to answer questions by the media as he was leaving.

Sultan Ibrahim also did not divulge details of the meeting.

"I am going shopping," was all he said.

Last Saturday, the outspoken ruler wrote on his official Facebook page that he was offered RM2 million to suggest the person's name to the Chief Secretary of Malaysia for the Tan Sri title.