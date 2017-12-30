Anwar yet to okay naming Mahathir as PM candidate

Dr Mahathir and Anwar are both in the opposition coalition . PHOTO: REUTERS

PETALING JAYA: Anwar Ibrahim has yet to give his blessing to naming Dr Mahathir Mohamad as an opposition coalition's prime minister candidate.

However, multiple sources in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) claimed that Anwar, their de facto party leader, is not blocking the move but wants the party to further discuss the issue.

"He does not want our party to be pressured into a decision without going into the pros and cons of naming Dr Mahathir," said a top PKR leader who declined to be named.

The PKR leader admitted that many other leaders were also uncomfortable with the idea of Dr Mahathir as Pakatan Harapan's prime minister candidate.

However, it is unlikely to stop Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia from going ahead to claim the position for their 92-year-old chairman at their party's first national annual general meeting today.

The move to name Dr Mahathir as prime minister candidate was mooted on the sidelines of a Pakatan retreat in Putrajaya earlier this month.