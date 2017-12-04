Approval of new tax bill overshadowed by Flynn's guilty plea

WASHINGTON United States President Donald Trump hailed the passing of a new tax bill as "one of the big nights" and predicted that Democrats who voted against it would pay for it at mid-term elections next year.

Speaking at the sidelines of fund-raising events in New York, Mr Trump said: "We got no Democrat help and I think that's going to cost them very big in the election because basically they voted against tax cuts. And I don't think politically it's good to vote against tax cuts."

OVERHAUL

This is the first major overhaul of America's tax code in over 30 years and will allow for US$1.5 trillion in tax bills as well as slash the corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 20 per cent.

Critics warn it would add US$1 trillion to the country's national deficit.

But news of the Senate passing of the tax bill was overshadowed by the bombshell news that his former national security adviser Michael Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and will cooperate with the probe into Russian election meddling.