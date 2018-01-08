Arab League to lobby UN to recognise Palestinian state

AMMAN Arab states will embark on a diplomatic drive to persuade the United Nations (UN) to recognise a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on territory captured by Israel in the 1967 war, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

Six Arab foreign ministers met in Amman on Saturday to follow up on earlier decisions taken by the Arab League to counter US President Donald Trump's move last month to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

A committee made up of Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Palestinians and Jordan, which heads it, was set up after an emergency meeting of the Arab League in Cairo shortly after Mr Trump's decision that called on Washington to abandon its decision.

Mr Safadi said the ministers will recommend a series of moves to a full ministerial meeting of the Arab League due later this month.

"We will confront the decision by seeking a (UN) resolution, an international one, to recognise a Palestinian state on 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital," he said.

He did not elaborate on the timing of the diplomatic moves.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the ministerial meeting will also discuss Washington's role in future Arab-Israeli peacemaking, which member states said is now jeopardised by what they see as US bias towards Israel.