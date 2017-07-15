Aristocrat jailed for threat to Brexit challenger

LONDON: A British aristocrat was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison yesterday for racially aggravated threats to a woman who mounted a legal challenge to Brexit.

Rhodri Philipps, who inherited the title viscount from his father, offered £5,000 (S$8,900) on Facebook to anyone who "accidentally" ran over Ms Gina Miller, whom he described as a "bloody troublesome first-generation immigrant".

Ms Miller received death threats after her campaign to force the government to get parliamentary approval for withdrawal from the European Union.

The legal suit succeeded in ensuring a parliamentary vote but has not stopped Brexit from going ahead.