Around 50 leaders set for Paris climate summit

PARIS Around 50 world leaders are expected in Paris for a major climate summit this month but US President Donald Trump will skip it, the French presidency said on Monday.

The leaders of China and India won't attend the Dec 12 meeting either, though each will send a minister, in what is billed as a follow-up to the landmark Paris climate accord reached in 2015.

Some 100 leaders were invited to what President Emmanuel Macron called the One Planet Summit in July, following Mr Trump's announcement that he would withdraw the US from the agreement that has been signed by 197 countries and territories.

The list of confirmed attendees includes British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy as well as around 10 African heads of state and leaders from under-threat Pacific islands, the French presidency said.

Actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio will add a smattering of Hollywood glamour, while Bill Gates, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Michael Bloomberg feature among the other Americans who plan to attend.