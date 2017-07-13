Arrests made over stolen coin worth $5.5m

German special police commandos arrested several people during raids in Berlin yesterday over the robbery of a 100kg gold coin from the city's Bode Museum in March. The Canadian coin, named Big Maple Leaf, which bears the image of Queen Elizabeth II, is made of pure gold with a material value of about US$4 million (S$5.5m). Its face value is about $1 million. The coin, 53cm in diameter and 3cm thick, even made it into the Guinness Book of Records for its unrivalled degree of purity.