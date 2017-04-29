Asean to express 'grave concern' over weapons tests

MANILA: South-east Asian countries yesterday expressed "grave concern" over North Korea's nuclear weapons tests and ballistic missile launches, despite Pyongyang's appeal for support in its tense stand-off with the US.

In a rare move, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho wrote to Asean's secretary general appealing for backing in its row with the US to prevent what it warned could be a "nuclear holocaust".

But regional foreign ministers meeting in Manila yesterday issued a stand-alone statement criticising North Korea.

"Asean expresses its grave concern over the escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula, including the DPRK's two nuclear tests in 2016 and subsequent ballistic missile launches," said the statement.

TENSIONS

The bloc "is mindful that instability in the Korean Peninsula seriously impacts the region and beyond".

Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks in the wake of a series of North Korean missile tests and tough rhetoric from the administration of President Donald Trump on the isolated nation's rogue weapons programme.

Asean foreign ministers at their meeting in Manila yesterday. PHOTO: AFP

The Asean ministers "strongly" urged North Korea "to comply fully" with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international laws aimed at curbing its nuclear programme, and called for the resumption of negotiations on the issue.

The North quit six-nation talks aimed at ending its nuclear ambitions in 2009.

Asean, however, also urged "all parties concerned to exercise self-restraint in order to de-escalate the tension and refrain from actions that may aggravate the situation".

Diplomats in Manila said the other parties apparently refers to the US and regional powers China, Japan and South Korea - all key strategic players in the region.

South-east Asian leaders are then due to meet today, when the situation on the peninsula is also expected to be discussed.