Attacker's wild night before Kim's assassination

PETALING JAYA: A day before the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, Indonesian Siti Aisyah had a wild night out with her friends to celebrate her pending success as an Internet celebrity.

She is one of two women suspects who police said had wiped the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's face with a deadly chemical at KLIA2 on Feb 13. She and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong were nabbed three days later.

One of her close friends, who spoke to China Press on condition of anonymity, said Ms Siti's friends chipped in to throw her a birthday party at a night club in Kuala Lumpur a day after her birthday on Feb 11.

"I do not believe Siti Aisyah would kill someone just for money. It is impossible. I think she has been framed," said her friend.

However Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar on Monday told Malaysiakini news website:"People can say whatever they want, but our investigation shows otherwise. ...The investigation is thorough and extensive."