The attacks in Spain this week

Alcanar, Wednesday

In the small town, 200km from Barcelona, an explosion rips through a house killing one person.

Police chief Josep Lluis Trapero said it appeared the residents had been "preparing an explosive device", reported the BBC. Authorities said the cell may have intended to use gas canisters in the Las Ramblas attack.

Barcelona, Thursday

A white van drives down Las Ramblas, killing 13 people. Driver escapes on foot.

Vic, Thursday

Police find a second van, thought to be a getaway vehicle, in the town north of Barcelona.

Cambrils, Friday

A second vehicle attack takes place in the resort south of Barcelona. Police kill five said to be linked to the Las Ramblas attack.

Source: BBC