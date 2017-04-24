Aussie boy's  epic joyride  lasted 1,300km

SYDNEY A 12-year-old boy trying to drive from coast to coast through the vast Australian outback was stopped by traffic police more than a thousand kilometres into the epic road trip, the authorities said yesterday.

The child was picked up by local police in the mining city of Broken Hill, around a 14-hour drive from his starting point in the village of Kendall in the east of Australia.

He was 1,300km into his journey when he was stopped.

He had planned to travel 4,000km to Perth in the country's far west but was caught out by a broken bumper, which was dragging across the ground, according to a statement from the New South Wales state police.

"Checks revealed the driver to be a 12-year-old boy (who) was travelling from Kendall NSW on his way to Perth," police said, adding that he has been arrested.