Australia introduces course in fighting cyber crime
SYDNEY: Australia said yesterday it will offer the world's first university course to train intelligence analysts to fight cyber crime, prompted by innovative methods of money transfer among organised crime and militant groups.
The measure expands on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's attempts to ratchet up policing of money transfers amid concerns that organised crime and militant groups are using technology such as the "dark web" and cryptocurrencies to make their payments hard to trace.
Justice Minister Michael Keenan said the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre would start teaching the world's first university-accredited"Financial Intelligence Analyst Course" after 16 law enforcement analysts took a pilot course. - REUTERS