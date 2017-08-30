Australia offers to train Philippine military in fight against militants

SYDNEY: Australia yesterday offered to help train the Philippines military to tackle Islamic militants terrorising parts of the country, calling the threat "deeply concerning".

Philippine forces have been besieging militants in the southern city of Marawi for almost 100 days.

But the gunmen, flying the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria's (ISIS) black flag, have defied military assaults including airstrikes.

Australia, which has an extensive defence cooperation programme with Manila, has already deployed two high-tech AP-3C Orion aircraft for surveillance, and is keen to provide further help.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said she recently spoke to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who wanted to bolster resources for his armed forces.

"We would be ready to support the Philippines in the same way we are supporting Iraq in advising, assisting and training," she said.

"We indicated what we have been doing in Iraq. I went through with the president in some detail the support we have given in Iraq, that does not include troops on the ground. That is advising and assisting."

Australia is part of a coalition fighting the ISIS, with 780 defence personnel based in the Middle East.

Ms Bishop said it was "deeply concerning" for the entire Asian region that the terror group had a presence in the southern Philippines. The US and other countries have also offered support.