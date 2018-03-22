Australia to open more marine parks to commercial fishing

Australia's decision to open up more marine parks to commercial fishing, including near the Great Barrier Reef, has been slammed by environmentalists.

The government said the move, affecting 44 parks, was made after an independent scientific review and allowed a more balanced approach to ocean protection, maintaining sustainable fishing while promoting ecotourism.

Australia is home to the second largest area (3.3 million sq km) of marine parks in the world, with 36 per cent of its waters protected.

Under the proposals, which must go to parliament, 17 per cent more of the total area would be open to commercial fishing, while zones where recreational fishing is permitted will also increase.

But the area where miners can operate will shrink by four per cent with protected seafloor boosted by 200,000 sq km.

DOWNGRADING

WWF-Australia called it "the largest protected area downgrading in the world", saying more than 35 million ha will be removed from Australia's marine sanctuary network.

The Labor opposition also slammed the move, with shadow environment spokesman Tony Burke telling broadcaster ABC it was a significant step backwards.